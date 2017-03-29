Rihanna may only appear in the new Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets trailer for a few seconds, but she totally steals the show. Most of the look at the upcoming feature centers on the dynamic between Cara Delevingne and Dane DaHaan as they fight to save the city of Alpha from an unknown danger, helped by a core cast of Clive Owen, Kris Wu, John Goodman, and Ethan Hawke.
"Welcome to Alpha — the city of a thousand planets," a voice in the new trailer explains. "Where for hundred of years, every species has shared their knowledge, their intelligence. It’s paradise."
Advertisement
Rihanna plays Bubble, a shapeshifting nightclub entertainer. That's about all we know, and the trailer doesn't do much to give us more clues. The brief appearance shows the star performing in a bowler hat and dark lipstick before transforming her sultry outfit into what looks something like a nurse's uniform. DeHaan, who plays Valerian, raises his eyebrows.
More of her routine from this scene was screened at CinemaCon. USA Today reports that she does a routine with a chair, but the cast is being very tight-lipped about details.
"Rihanna’s part is so crazy, it’s so awesome," DeHaan said. "I worked with her the first two weeks of the shoot and whenever I told anybody what I was going to be doing, their jaws were on the floor and they were so jealous. And that’s all I can say."
The movie has been coming together for some time — for decades, according to Variety. Iterations of the script were created and scrapped depending on other films.
"[James Cameron] set the bar so high, I had to rethink," creator Luc Besson said on seeing Avatar. "It was not big enough, it was not good enough."
Now, it's finally ready. Or at least it will be when it hits theaters on July 21. Watch the new trailer below!
Advertisement