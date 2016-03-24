Cara Delevingne Is A Badass Sci-Fi Warrior

Cara Delevingne is the latest in an illustrious series of actresses to get the Luc Besson badass boost. Other members of that sorority include Scarlett Johansson, Milla Jovovich, Natalie Portman, Isabel Adjani, and French actress Anne Parillaud.
It’s quite a group.
Now, Delevingne has shared a preview image from the upcoming Besson-directed Valerian and the City of the Thousand Planets.
She’s joined in the cast by Dane DeHaan and a little-known Barbadian actress who goes only by the name “Rihanna.” The guy standing behind DeHaan and Delevingne, looking like a French Billy Bob Thornton, is Besson himself.
Here, Besson poses with Rihanna.
.@rihanna blows me away.— Luc Besson (@lucbesson) January 17, 2016
She is a natural born actress....
Thank you RiRi for this wonderful week! #Valerian pic.twitter.com/cztgczCI5U
The movie is still in production and nothing has been released other than teaser images, but more preview media will be available tomorrow. Given Besson’s history of delivering stories featuring superpowered women given to ultraviolence, we do have some idea of what the film might hold in store. But if you want to find out more, check out the original graphic novel series. Or you can just wait until July 21, 2017 to see the film.
