Did You Catch This Hidden Detail in Rihanna's New Music Video?

It's no surprise Rihanna's music video appearance history includes outfits of epic proportions; who can forget the striking, zebra-print gown she wore in A$AP Rocky's "Fashion Killa", snatched straight from the Tom Ford fall 2013 runway? We're talking about a woman who chose to navigate a desert in "Bitch Better Have My Money" while wearing thigh-high patent leather boots (from Vetements' spring 2015 collection, obviously). I-con-ic.
But, we're hear to talk about "Wild Thoughts". After all, the combined star power of DJ Khaled and Rihanna (with an assist from Bryson Tiller) is not to be underestimated. Since its release, we've seen countless memes dedicated to Khaled's son, Asahd, we've thought deeply about her nipples, and even received a low-key sneak peek of her upcoming beauty line. And while we already know Rihanna's music videos practically double as a guidebook to the latest and greatest trends, this time, we didn't even realize the importance of what she was wearing: her own designs.
Yes — the jewel-encrusted gladiator sandals RiRi pairs with a turquoise Alberta Ferretti mini dress are actually part of the singer's third (and final collection) with Manolo Blahnik. Aptly titled "So Stoned," the collaboration consists of "Purple Chalice" (a strappy high-heel), "Spice" (a mid-heeled mule), "Bajan Princess" (a high-heeled mule), and "Poison Ivy" (the aforementioned gladiators). Each features Lucite heels and straps, and a prodigious amount of Swarovski crystals.
Dressing like Rihanna unsurprisingly doesn't come cheap, with prices for the pieces ranging from $1,265 to $2,325. If your wallet can handle it, though, (or if you're just looking for some style inspiration), be sure to set a reminder for July 6, when the collection launches online and in select Manolo Blahnik stores.