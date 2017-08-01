Update: After months of anticipation, we finally have an official launch date for Rihanna's makeup collection. RiRi announced the news herself today on Instagram that this upcoming September 8 will be the day the world crumbles to the knees of Fenty Beauty and we all copy that "Wild Thoughts" red lip. Let the countdown begin.
This story was originally published June 19, 2017.
This summer, celebs are dropping top-secret beauty news like it's a visual album or baby announcement. First, sources close to Mariah Carey leaked her upcoming beauty store, right before Kim Kardashian West teased an entirely new makeup line. But with all this excitement, we still haven't forgotten one artist collection that's sure to blow the others out of the water. Enter: Fenty Beauty.
After Rihanna exclusively spilled the news to us — and a bevy of fake Instagram posts followed — we've been patiently waiting for more news on her highly-anticipated beauty line. While we have yet to see any real samples, and we email the publicist for updates almost every day, RiRi was kind enough to tease a little somethin' when a fan asked her about the highlighter. Fast forward to June and the Needed Me singer might have just exposed even more.
DJ Khaled's newest music video "Wild Thoughts" just premiered last Friday and besides it being the song of the summer, we know one other thing to be true: Rihanna's makeup was trend central. The teal eyeshadow paired with a bold red lip was breathtaking, but even more, her body was beaming with head-to-toe highlighter in a shimmery pink shade that looks awfully similar to the one she was wearing the last time she was rockin' her line. Once we had a chance to collect our thoughts — and stop hailing her #freethenipple moment — we had a wild thought: Is this even more Fenty Beauty?
With the collection dropping in September, it's safe to assume the mastermind herself is currently testing and sampling product shades and formulas. So why couldn't she be wearing the final product in her latest video? While this is yet to be confirmed, we'll keep our hopes high until RiRi gives us more.
