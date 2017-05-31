Story from Beauty

Rihanna Just Dropped Her Brand-New Beauty Instagram Account

Update: After months of fan fake-outs and false alarms, Rihanna finally revealed the Instagram account for her new cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty. At press time the page featured six posts that together create a blown-up poster announcing the brand's launch this Fall. But knowing Riri, we bet she'll continue dropping hints on the page in the coming months.

This story was originally published on February 11, 2017, at 11:50 a.m.
Update: False alarm, guys. Turns out the Fenty Beauty products that were teased over the weekend were likely from fan accounts, and the post responsible for fooling the entire internet has since been deleted. A rep for the brand released a statement earlier this morning addressing the rumors.
“We have received a lot of inquiries over the past few days following some social media buzz and postings about the upcoming launch of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna… The conversations seemed to have spiked after a post about the brand’s makeup artist search. Fenty Beauty has officially partnered with James Vincent, who is leading the charge on their search for a Global Makeup Artist for Fenty Beauty. This is the only official information posted from the brand since the announcement of the launch in Spring of 2016. Any other post and/or chatter are from fan pages that are enthusiastically awaiting the launch and are unofficial and conjecture about the launch. We are just as excited as the fans and promise the launch will be worth the wait. Stay tuned for Fall 2017.”

James Vincent and Kendo Beauty are excited to announce that the search is on to hire.... ...the GLOBAL MAKEUP ARTIST FOR FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA as well as an International Fenty Beauty Artistry Team. As always, Rihanna does things differently and is looking to build a diverse team of the best artists in the business. We will be hitting three major makeup cities and hold Open Interviews to find the artist and artists whose talent, drive and personality make them the right person for the position and separate them from the pack. By opening this up the our larger makeup community we hope to build a diverse team of beauty experts who excel in the areas of artistry, elevated education, makeup experience and have an ability to best represent a brand. This non-traditional interview process levels the playing field and allows artists everywhere an opportunity and have their work seen and be considered for a global position for a dynamic new brand. Those applicants who make it through the first interview phase will be invited to a second interview at a later date and our finalists will have a chance to interview and apply makeup on Rihanna herself. To apply, bring your resume, headshot, printed copy of the application (link below), and hard copy of your three best portfolio images to one of the following locations for an on-site interview. RSVP for the city you will attend by clicking on 'Select a Date', then 'Register' on the top right hand side of the following page. Be sure you select the correct ticket for the city you are attending. RSVP Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fenty-beauty-by-rihanna-global-makeup-artist-search-tickets-31819200084 Application link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XZCK3B6 Very best, Jeremy Meek rebelsandoutlawsnyc.com

This story was originally published on February 20, 2017.
We all must wait until fall to buy Rihanna's new cosmetics line but we now know what the first product will be.
Fenty Beauty teased the launch on Instagram. "This holographic lip color is set to be the first product released under the long-awaited makeup label Fenty Beauty by Rihanna," the company captioned a photo of a model.
Later, they shared a close-up view so everyone could get a better look.
Sure, the photos are a little fuzzy. It is hard to make out any actual hologram effect in the Fenty Beauty hologram lipstick. One commenter was particularly skeptical, writing, "Uhm looks like really chapped lips." Others were all-in already. "I don't care what the line consists of I will be getting it!" wrote one true believer.
Since the line is scheduled to be released this fall, and it isn't even spring yet, we can probably expect a lot more details and some killer high-def photography to show up before the launch.
