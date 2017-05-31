Rihanna Just Dropped Her Brand-New Beauty Instagram Account

“We have received a lot of inquiries over the past few days following some social media buzz and postings about the upcoming launch of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna… The conversations seemed to have spiked after a post about the brand’s makeup artist search. Fenty Beauty has officially partnered with James Vincent, who is leading the charge on their search for a Global Makeup Artist for Fenty Beauty. This is the only official information posted from the brand since the announcement of the launch in Spring of 2016. Any other post and/or chatter are from fan pages that are enthusiastically awaiting the launch and are unofficial and conjecture about the launch. We are just as excited as the fans and promise the launch will be worth the wait. Stay tuned for Fall 2017.”