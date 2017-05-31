Rihanna Just Dropped Her Brand-New Beauty Instagram Account

James Vincent and Kendo Beauty are excited to announce that the search is on to hire.... ...the GLOBAL MAKEUP ARTIST FOR FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA as well as an International Fenty Beauty Artistry Team. As always, Rihanna does things differently and is looking to build a diverse team of the best artists in the business. We will be hitting three major makeup cities and hold Open Interviews to find the artist and artists whose talent, drive and personality make them the right person for the position and separate them from the pack. By opening this up the our larger makeup community we hope to build a diverse team of beauty experts who excel in the areas of artistry, elevated education, makeup experience and have an ability to best represent a brand. This non-traditional interview process levels the playing field and allows artists everywhere an opportunity and have their work seen and be considered for a global position for a dynamic new brand. Those applicants who make it through the first interview phase will be invited to a second interview at a later date and our finalists will have a chance to interview and apply makeup on Rihanna herself. To apply, bring your resume, headshot, printed copy of the application (link below), and hard copy of your three best portfolio images to one of the following locations for an on-site interview. RSVP for the city you will attend by clicking on 'Select a Date', then 'Register' on the top right hand side of the following page. Be sure you select the correct ticket for the city you are attending. RSVP Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fenty-beauty-by-rihanna-global-makeup-artist-search-tickets-31819200084 Application link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XZCK3B6 Very best, Jeremy Meek rebelsandoutlawsnyc.com
