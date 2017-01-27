Missy Elliott Just Shut Down The Holographic Lip Game

Missy Elliott is a lot of things: rapper, dancer, record producer, advocate, role model, all-around badass, and — thanks to her fearless confidence and style — makeup icon. Her eye and lip looks are indisputably the coolest in the game. In fact, fans have been demanding a MAC x Missy Elliott collaboration for as long as we can remember. (Hey MAC, any update on that?) Today, Elliott is back on the scene with a new song called "I'm Better" — and the makeup in the music video might be her best yet. Mirror-like flashes of light dance across her patent leather lips in a mesmerizing display of makeup artistry. Our best guess is that her makeup artist swept on about 100 coats of reflective lip gloss and then the lighting crew projected a megawatt light onto her lips in cool, varying shapes. But, it's Missy Elliott, so magic could have definitely been involved. Press play on the video below to watch it for yourself, then get ready to dance your way to Sephora to pick up your own holographic beauty buys. Because, unlike Elliott, we can't all request a stage light and production team to make some magic on our lips. But don't you wish you could?
