The 5 Best Beauty Moments From Missy Elliott's New Video

Ever since Missy Elliott's (way too) brief performance during this year's Super Bowl, inquiring minds have wondered: When's the comeback? Where's the new music? Hip-hop gods, why do you tease us so? Now, nine months later, we got our answer (and our wish): The rap deity is back — hopefully, for good.
Yesterday — much to the relief of music fans worldwide — Missy released the music video for her new single "WTF (Where They From)." The video includes lots of dancing, a pretty catchy tune, a Pharrell marionette, and best of all, some pretty badass beauty — like silver lips and Roy Lichtenstein-inspired makeup.
"The makeup on this project has been a collaboration between Missy and I from the beginning to end," makeup artist Gloria Elias-Foeillet told Paper magazine. "She is very hands-on...down to all the dancers, cameos, and extras that were in the video...everything had to be perfect and highly stylized."
This is no surprise to us — we're talking about the same woman who brought us garbage-bag fashion paired with matching black lipstick, after all. Ahead, we take a look at some of our favorite beauty moments from "WTF." But before you click through, do yourself a favor and watch the music video in its entirety: It's a true work of art.
Yesterday — much to the relief of music fans worldwide — Missy released the music video for her new single "WTF (Where They From)." The video includes lots of dancing, a pretty catchy tune, a Pharrell marionette, and best of all, some pretty badass beauty — like silver lips and Roy Lichtenstein-inspired makeup.
"The makeup on this project has been a collaboration between Missy and I from the beginning to end," makeup artist Gloria Elias-Foeillet told Paper magazine. "She is very hands-on...down to all the dancers, cameos, and extras that were in the video...everything had to be perfect and highly stylized."
This is no surprise to us — we're talking about the same woman who brought us garbage-bag fashion paired with matching black lipstick, after all. Ahead, we take a look at some of our favorite beauty moments from "WTF." But before you click through, do yourself a favor and watch the music video in its entirety: It's a true work of art.