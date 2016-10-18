The MAC x Selena Collection is completely sold out, and unless you're willing to fork over $3,000 for it on eBay, that means you'll likely have to wait for the next celebrity collaboration. And if the internet has any say, it'd be Missy Elliott.
Yesterday, Twitter users became impromptu creative directors of the cosmetics company and voiced their opinions. User @thefathippy_ made a light suggestion:
GIVE. MISSY. ELLIOTT. A . MAC. COLLECTION pic.twitter.com/9wMkW5j2hd— JanYE (@thefathippy_) October 15, 2016
Twitter responded with a resounding "YES!" and the sentiment was retweeted more than 16,000 times. Even Elliott herself joined the fun, sharing the tweet with her 3 million followers.
While the idea came from a seemingly nonaffiliated Twitter user, it's not unlikely that MAC would dream up such a line. The brand has tapped the likes of Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus — all of which have equally impressive beauty gusto. Not to mention, Missy Elliott is totally back on the map — especially after her killer 2015 Super Bowl performance. What better way to cement her status as a pop culture legend than with a cosmetics line?
What's more, Elliott's looks are almost as iconic as her music. Her penchant for darker lipsticks and bold eyeshadows made her an icon of early aughts beauty. Twitter agrees: If there's a Missy Elliot x MAC collab, we want in.
Okay I know that Missy Elliot Mac collection post was just a hope but now I really want it— lil intro vert (@ola_chicas) October 16, 2016
A Missy Elliot MAC collection would actually make me start buying MAC again...😂😂🤔🤔— ✨Lady 👑 Cocoa✨ (@Tiny_Tae) October 15, 2016
Looks like the internet is ready to get their freak on while wearing a Missy Elliott-inspired lipstick.
