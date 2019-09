While the idea came from a seemingly nonaffiliated Twitter user, it's not unlikely that MAC would dream up such a line. The brand has tapped the likes of Rihanna Ariana Grande , and Miley Cyrus — all of which have equally impressive beauty gusto. Not to mention, Missy Elliott is totally back on the map — especially after her killer 2015 Super Bowl performance . What better way to cement her status as a pop culture legend than with a cosmetics line?What's more, Elliott's looks are almost as iconic as her music. Her penchant for darker lipsticks and bold eyeshadows made her an icon of early aughts beauty. Twitter agrees: If there's a Missy Elliot x MAC collab, we want in.