Get Ready: The MAC X Selena Collection Is Baaack

Update: If you didn't get your hands on the wildly popular MAC x Selena collection before it flew off shelves a few months ago, we have some good news: You'll soon have a second chance to snag the products. After working hard on a restock, the brand is finally bringing 'em all back — with the exception of the Liquid Eye Liner in Boot Black — starting December 28 on the MAC website, and in stores on December 29.
And, don't worry: The brand has a plan in place to deter those pesky eBay upsellers. According to the company, you'll only be able to purchase two SKUs per product online. (Translation: You can buy the whole collection — but only two of any particular one product.) At MAC stores, you'll only be allowed to buy up to three SKUs per item, and retailers like Nordstrom have their own set of rules. (Contact your local store for more info.)
Update (October 14, 2016): About two weeks have passed since the launch of the long-awaited Selena collection from MAC and, to no surprise, it's completely sold out. Well, not exactly. While diehard fans stood outside of MAC's brick-and-mortars eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the new collection, eBay vultures took it upon themselves to sell the range online at a steep price.
This article was originally published on September 15, 2016.
MAC has collaborated with Rihanna, Nasty Gal, even The Rocky Horror Picture Show — and we've loved everything — but the brand's newest collection is more than just a cool explosion of color cosmetics. It's a tribute to singer Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano Music who tragically passed two decades ago. Music and makeup fans alike will want to get their hands on this lineup.
MAC has been teasing the collab for months, but they're finally offering a sneak peek of the 12-piece collection. And, as you'll see, it's good. Among other things, there's a gorgeous, deep-red lipstick, bright-purple shadow, and bronzer-blush duo we can't wait to wear. The collection is available in October, but MAC Select members can get early access. Sign up here to get in on the action. Ahead, click through to check out the full lineup.