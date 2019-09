Get Ready: The MAC X Selena Collection Is Baaack

If you didn't get your hands on the wildly popular MAC x Selena collection before it flew off shelves a few months ago, we have some good news: You'll soon have a second chance to snag the products. After working hard on a restock, the brand is finally bringing 'em all back — with the exception of the Liquid Eye Liner in Boot Black — starting December 28 on the MAC website , and in stores on December 29.And, don't worry: The brand has a plan in place to deter those pesky eBay upsellers. According to the company, you'll only be able to purchase two SKUs per product online. (Translation: You can buy the whole collection — but only two of any particular one product.) At MAC stores, you'll only be allowed to buy up to three SKUs per item, and retailers like Nordstrom have their own set of rules. (Contact your local store for more info.)Check out the products in the slides ahead so you're ready with your wish list come December 28.About two weeks have passed since the launch of the long-awaited Selena collection from MAC and, to no surprise, it's completely sold out. Well, not exactly. While diehard fans stood outside of MAC's brick-and-mortars eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the new collection, eBay vultures took it upon themselves to sell the range online at a steep price.