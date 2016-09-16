I was nine when I first fell in love with Selena Quintanilla. She had passed away two years prior, and though my Puerto Rican mother says we used to hear her music as kids, in my memory my infatuation began when I saw her story told on the big screen. The Jennifer Lopez-starring biopic Selena took my prepubescent world by storm; after first seeing the movie, my little sister and I got our hands on whatever Selena CDs we could find, the beginning of an obsession that's lasted me from age nine to age 29. (Seriously: My sister and I can still quote pretty much every scene — word for word — to this day.)



Yes, it was Selena's voice, and her dance moves (I love to bust out my "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" choreo while cooking), but as a young girl attending a mostly Caucasian school, I was thirsty to see reflections of myself. So it was also Selena's look that stuck with me: Both on- and offstage, she always proudly showed off her curves, bold lips, and long, thick, wavy hair, all which reminded me of my own. Yet unlike my then-awkward self, she was always smiling and glowing in edgy clothes and big accessories — confident, an elusive feeling I wanted more than anything back in those days.



It didn't take long before I started channeling both Selena and Jennifer Lopez's styles. Suddenly I was no longer trying to mimic the stick-straight hair and Tiffany bracelets of my private-school classmates; my gold hoops and name plates (compliments of my Puerto Rican grandmother) became my signature accessories, I coveted my mother's eyeliner (though I wasn't allowed to wear red lipstick until I was older — that's a strict Latina mom for you), and when I watched videos of Selena, I felt less self-conscious about my frizzy hair.



But the movie Selena wasn't just an important inspiration for little girls like me; it was a pop-culture and beauty moment that was doubly important for Latinos everywhere. Not only was the Mexican-American star's legacy being shared with millions of people who may not have previously known her, but the movie about her life also launched the career of the then-rising Puerto Rican actress Jennifer Lopez. Even though it happened after Selena Quintanilla's death, we can thank her for launching the mainstream acceptance of Latina beauty in Hollywood in the late '90s and early '00s; thanks to her nuanced portrayal of the Queen of Tejano, JLo's own star rose, opening the door for the likes of Eva Longoria, Zoe Saldana, Salma Hayek, Sofia Vergara, Eva Mendes, Shakira, and more to become not just entertainers, but brands within themselves — and the faces for mainstream cosmetic companies.