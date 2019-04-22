Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Mac Cosmetics
Beauty
MAC & Benefit Team Up To Help Planned Parenthood
by
Rachel Lubitz
More from Mac Cosmetics
Beauty
Get A Free MAC Lipstick When You Recycle Your Empties
aimee simeon
Apr 22, 2019
Beauty
A New Selena Quintanilla Makeup Line May Be In The Works
Erika Stalder
Feb 21, 2019
Beauty
We Tried The MAC x Patrick Starrr Holiday Collection — & Here's What We...
Thatiana Diaz
Dec 5, 2018
Beauty
You Can Win A Free MAC Lipstick When You Shop At Ulta Beauty
...
There's no losing when it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings — we can all reap the benefits. But what separates an experienced, zen bargain
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
MAC Cosmetics Is Giving Away Full-Sized Lipsticks On Cyber Monday
From free lipsticks on National Lipstick Day to a super sale at Macy's, we can always count on MAC Cosmetics to consistently bless us with discounts
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
This Mascara Gives Stick-Straight Lashes The
Craziest
Curl
I've tried a lot of mascaras in my life. From long, tapered wands with Twiggy-level formulas to short, curvy bristles that are infused with volumizing
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
How To Get 15% Off Your Favorite MAC Products This Week
MAC shoppers are die-hard. Avid fans can't take a trip to the mall without at least stopping by the makeup counter, which inevitably leads to a $100
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
This MAC x Nyma Tang Lipstick Will Replace Your Ruby Woo
Collaborating with everyone from late R&B legends to drag queens in red leather boots, MAC Cosmetics has always leaned into diverse influencer
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Straight-Off-The-Runway Lipstick Trends That Are Perfect For Fall
For better or for worse, the last several seasons of New York Fashion Week have been all about one word: minimalism. Minimal foundation (if any at all),
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Texans Are Going To Absolutely Love MAC’s New Collection
Texans rejoice! MAC Cosmetics is officially launching a makeup collection that has larger-than-life, Texas-size personality written all over it.
by
Jacqueline Laurea...
Beauty
Finally, A Mascara That Doesn't Make You Fake It
We're mature adults who can have grown-up conversations about sex; we did away with "private parts" euphemisms long ago; and we roll our eyes every time
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
5 Places Where You Can Score A Free Lipstick This Weekend
Roll your eyes all you want at National Lipstick Day, but the made-up holiday is resulting in some serious perks for makeup lovers this year. In case you
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
MAC Is Giving Away Free Lipsticks This Weekend — & There's N...
Did you know that MAC sells one lipstick per second around the world? Not that it's exactly groundbreaking information; the brand is, and has been, a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
I Tried $139 Worth Of Red Lipsticks — & My Favorite Was From Target
Ancient warriors had their swords and shields. Marvel heroes have their superpowers. But us? We have our red lipstick. It's not just a way to make our
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Your First Look At MAC's Highly Anticipated Aaliyah Collection
Update: At long last, we finally know what MAC Aaliyah looks like. As expected, every single eye shadow, lipstick, pencil, and bronzer is special
by
Us
Beauty
MAC Just Brought Back This Limited-Edition Collection — & It'...
Whether you've reclaimed the word 'bitch' or not, no one wants to be called a basic one. Defined as someone who is tragically un-special, lives for
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
You've Never Seen A MAC Collaboration Like This Before
The potential of the internet is vast and still largely unknown, yet nothing can compare to watching adorable animal videos. For those that love all
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Padma Lakshmi Is Cooking Something BIG With MAC
You know that feeling you get at a restaurant when the waiter finally emerges with your dinner? Well, that's how we feel about MAC's latest collaboration
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Everything You Need To Know About Patrick Starrr's MAC Colle...
I first met Patrick Starrr (née Patrick Simondac) one year ago, zip-lining in Hawaii on what could only be described as an "influencer trip." At the
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Sia's MAC Collection Is Stirring Up Controversy — Here'...
Many celebrities make an effort to stay out of the spotlight, but there's only one who's made hiding her face from the public eye an actual part of her
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
Sia Is Teaming Up With MAC For A Really Important Cause
Could Sia get any cooler? Not only does the "Cheap Thrills" singer needn't a last name, she also just dethroned Mariah Carey as the queen of Christmas
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
MAC’s Latest Collection Is The Coolest Ode To Rock & Roll Royalty
How do you surpass your parents' cool quotient when they are the iconic Bianca and Mick Jagger? If you’re Jade Jagger, you design edgy fine jewelry and
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Your Favorite Lipsticks Now Come In Fun-Sized Versions
Pigs, cupcakes, lipsticks: As a general rule, everything that's already cute becomes exponentially more so when in miniature form. Not only that, minis
by
Megan Decker
Makeup
MAC’s Sparkly Holiday Collection Is Enough To Make You Forget Hal...
It feels like the holiday season starts earlier every single year. One minute you're sipping a pumpkin spice latte and before you know it, you've got
by
Madison Medeiros
Beauty
These Art-Inspired Beauty Products Will Make You Seem Like You Kn...
Andy Warhol is often credited with coining the famous saying, “Art is anything you can get away with.” What’s not quite as well known is that he
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
7 Limited-Edition Beauty Products That Made A Sweet Comeback
Back in middle school, while rummaging through my aunt's makeup drawer, I found a lipstick that appeared to have been preserved for years. The allure was
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Tracee Ellis Ross' Gym Makeup Secret Is Just As Badass As Sh...
Wearing makeup to the gym is an often-debated topic in the beauty world. But even if you're a stickler for going barefaced during spin class, chances are
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
MAC Has A Secret Sale Section — & This
Is What You Need ...
MAC Cosmetics has earned itself a cult following for its range of highly pigmented, pro-grade beauty products. But, like most makeup enthusiasts know,
by
Jen Anderson
Beauty
Here's How To Get The Exact Lipstick Rachel Green Wore On
Rachel Green's beauty looks on Friends are timeless. There was her iconic haircut (which has followed Jennifer Aniston for years), those dark eyebrows,
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Here's How You Can Get Your Favorite MAC Products For Way
This time last year, the only place you could buy MAC products was at MAC counters. Which, unless you live near a department store that sold it, could be
by
Jen Anderson
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted