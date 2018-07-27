5 Places Where You Can Score A Free Lipstick This Weekend

Roll your eyes all you want at National Lipstick Day, but the made-up holiday is resulting in some serious perks for makeup lovers this year. In case you missed it, MAC is handing out free lipstick on Sunday, no purchase necessary, to anyone who walks in the store. But that's not the only deal getting us amped for our weekend mall trip. A bunch of other beauty brands are jumping onboard, offering buy-one-get-one deals on lipsticks, glosses, crayons, and more.
Anastasia Beverly Hills and Stila are among the companies giving away full-size luxe cult formulas with purchase, while Winky Lux is gifting the teeniest mini lipstick pill your Friday night clutch needs. Check out all the freebies, ahead.