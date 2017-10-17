Pigs, cupcakes, lipsticks: As a general rule, everything that's already cute becomes exponentially more so when in miniature form. Not only that, minis (of the makeup variety) just make things like packing your tiny clutch for a night out a whole lot more convenient.
Cult brands like MAC, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Tom Ford have all launched teeny-tiny versions of their best-selling lip shades lately, and in addition to the adorable factor, you're also getting more bang for your buck in terms of color options, since they're often sold in sets.
Ahead, our favorite shrunken-down lipsticks for stashing in our back pockets and smallest bags.