MAC Is Giving Away Free Lipsticks This Weekend — & There's No Catch

Did you know that MAC sells one lipstick per second around the world? Not that it's exactly groundbreaking information; the brand is, and has been, a longtime favorite of pros and amateurs alike — especially when it comes to its cult lipstick formulas and shades. (Will there ever be a red as popular as Ruby Woo?). And now, MAC is paying back its loyal customers with one major deal in honor of National Lipstick Day: Free lipstick for everyone.
Now, here's another thing any true fan will also know: MAC does this every year. But this is the first time that the brand is relaunching hard-to-get shades from its Artist Favorites collection especially for the holiday. So not only are you getting a free lipstick, but you're also getting one that the entire Internet is currently hunting down on Ebay — like Moxie, a matte fuchsia, or Chintz, a copper brown. Talk about FOMO.
So, how can you snag your own? Visit your nearest MAC store on July 29, pick your favorite of the nine available shades, and head out the door. No purchase necessary, no awkward interaction with the sales clerk about "coming back later," no strings attached. We might suggest heading there early, though — this deal begins and ends on that day, while supplies last.
Can't make it to a store on July 29? You can take advantage of the deal online, too. However, in this case, you will have to make a purchase of at least $25 before you can add a free lipstick to your cart. And if you miss your chance completely, don't worry — these new shades will be added to the full MAC lineup later this season.
Check out all nine free lipsticks available this weekend, so you can start planning your strategy early.