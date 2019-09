MAC Is Giving Away Free Lipsticks This Weekend — & There's No Catch

Did you know that MAC sells one lipstick per second around the world? Not that it's exactly groundbreaking information; the brand is, and has been, a longtime favourite of pros and amateurs alike — especially when it comes to its cult lipstick formulas and shades. (Will there ever be a red as popular as Ruby Woo ?). And now, MAC is paying back its loyal US customers with one major deal in honour of National Lipstick Day: Free lipstick for everyone.