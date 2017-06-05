Here's How You Can Get A MAC Ruby Woo Lipstick For Free — Today Only

On the unofficial red-lipstick hierarchy, MAC Ruby Woo reigns supreme as one of the best-loved options around. For years, makeup artists, celebrities, and regular people alike have raved about the vivid blue-red, and touted its rumored mystical properties of looking good on absolutely everyone. Ruby Woo is a complexion-brightening, teeth-whitening show-stopper of a statement red lip — and, today only, you can get your tube for free, down from its $17 retail value.
The only catch? (There’s always a catch.) The deal is available exclusively to members of Ulta’s Ultamate Rewards program who’ve reached prestigious Platinum status by spending $450 at the beauty megastore in the past calendar year. If that’s you, then rejoice: All you have to do to snag the freebie is buy $35 worth of MAC products, and your Ruby Woo will come free of charge, no strings attached.
Plus, the cult-favorite lipstick isn’t the only thing Platinum members can score a serious deal on right now. Any and all NARS purchases will come with a free deluxe Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dolce Vita, and if you buy a highlighter, you can choose to add the IT Brushes for Ulta Velvet Luxe Sculpting Brush to cart for $17, 50% off its usual price. Proactiv’s Skin Purifying Mask is also getting a price cut for the day, from $38 down to $19, so you can address your breakouts and makeup needs all in one shopping session.
These unbeatable deals just go to show that, if you’re a serious beauty shopper (to the tune of $450 a year), your store loyalty pays off. And for everyone else? Well, next time a clerk at the checkout counter asks if you’d like to open a rewards card, you might just want to say yes. Who knows what kinds of perks the future holds?
