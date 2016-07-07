9 Insider Hacks From Former Sephora Employees

As much as we worship everyone's favorite black-and-white striped beauty haven, we know how dangerous Sephora can be to our bank accounts. Every time we walk out, our wallets have taken quite the (chic) hits. The beauty addicts in us may be satisfied, but the responsible adults are shaking their heads profusely. But what if we told you that you could please both parties?As unreal as it may sound, there are ways to save money at Sephora while racking up some pretty great perks in the process. In order to bring you the best hacks around, we asked a handful of former Sephora employees to share their insider tips and tricks. Click through, beauty devotees, and your bank accounts will thank you.Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the number of mini-makeovers available per customer. The article has been updated to reflect the change.