Sephora Has Major News For Its Curly-Haired Customers

As if we needed another reason to love Sephora, the company now wants you to have the best ringlets of your life thanks to a brand-new curly-hair initiative. That's right, the brand's latest campaign seeks to help anyone with curly hair find the right product regimen.
The campaign went live this month and will last until mid-June — and makes creating a custom routine a breeze.
Here's how it works: When you visit the store's curly-hair care section online, you can choose from four different curl types: wavy (2A, 2B, 2C), curly (3A and 3B), coily (3C and 4A), or tightly coiled (4A, 4B, 4C).
Once you select your category, the site provides you with personalized product recommendations — including sulfate-free cleansers and co-washes, conditioners and detanglers, hair masks and treatments, stylers, and hair oils, from curly-hair favorites like DevaCurl, Ouidad, Briogeo, as well as newer lines like Bumble & Bumble's and recently launched Madame C.J. Walker products.
This may seem like a whole lot of product to select from, but anyone with curls will tell you all of these are necessary. (As Sephora's marketing states: "It's a curl thing.") Seriously, a 12-step Korean skin-care routine ain't got nothing on a natural-hair one. In fact, one of the hardest things about curly hair is figuring out what ingredients and products work best for your particular texture — which is why we're into this online process. Sephora's initiative is a seamless way to pare down the options while getting your hands on salon-quality products.
"Beauty is personal, and perhaps nothing is more personal than hair — and curly hair in particular!" Jessica Phillips Perez, Sephora's director of hair merchandising, tells us. "Every curl is unique, which usually means [the customer] needs to try and try again to find the right regimen and product cocktail that works. We wanted to help cut through the clutter by working with top brands to deliver the latest innovations to our clients."
The brand even provides you with video tutorials from popular natural-curl experts with varying textures, including @SunKissAlba, @Naptural85, and @NaturalMe4C.
This is a great resource, as weeding through YouTube can be even more overwhelming than trying to DIY your 'do. Just press play, and you'll learn how to master everything from the LOC method to a fail-free twist-out from ladies who know a thing or two. "It was...important for Sephora to offer our clients a space where they could find the best advice all in one place, to demystify finding the right products for every curly client's needs," Perez says.
At a time when more and more brands are catering to those with curly hair, we're glad to see a huge hub like Sephora following suit. These efforts are not only appreciated, but needed. Let's hear it for the curls!
