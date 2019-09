But why is this sudden reality check happening now, when brands like Carol’s Daughter Black Opal , and Iman Cosmetics have been catering to women of color since the early '90s? The answer is simple: the internet. "You have a lot of women on social media who are finding each other, and forming alliances, and demanding that they be represented," says natural hair blogger Whitney White . "So when you have women coming together like that, their voice is going to be louder."Just look at the recent controversy surrounding Maybelline . Unsatisfied British customers flocked to Twitter when the brand only released one shade of its new Dream Velvet foundation for darker complexions. In a statement to BuzzFeed, the company explained that it plans on releasing another shade in "the next few months," supposedly after British photographer Nadia Gray wrote a blog post laying out her frustrations."It's not that these consumers were silent before, but companies didn't have to listen," explains Desiree Reid, vice president of Iman Cosmetics. "You can no longer put a product out and leave out a segment of the market with such financial power." Brands are also increasingly marketing to Black women. But it's not enough to slap Lupita or Kerry or Zendaya's face on your ad and call it a day — you have to also deliver with the product.Maya Brown, the vice president of marketing for Black Opal, believes brands are too focused on quick fixes rather than truly taking the time to understand the needs and concerns of the Black community. Just because you build it, doesn't mean they'll necessarily come. "These changes are done from a standpoint of not taking in some of the cultural factors and understanding the nuances that relate to people of color and recognizing that we're not homogenized," Brown says. "Brands are trying to come out with something that's a brief introduction into the marketplace without really looking at the formulas and how they're going to market, and making sure that the products are customized and tailored."