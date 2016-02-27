Reid adds that the responsibility falls on retailers, too. Often, stores won't allow companies the space or investment needed to court the customer. "A lot of the times, they'll say something like, 'You know, we did have something but the sales weren't there...' Then, the question becomes: 'Well, did you tell [the consumers]? How did you tell them? Where was the product positioned?' 60% of the time she's gone in there, there hasn't been anything for her and now you have something...how do you communicate that to her when she hits your store and that beauty aisle?" It's a team effort, she goes on to explain: "It's not just a brand issue; it's a partnership that has to be formed between retailers. Location, communication, information, and having people that understand what she's looking for and are able to guide her, are important."



Speaking of location, it's key in making customers — and companies — feel like they're included and not a mere afterthought. Many brands don't want to be placed in the "ethnic" space; they want to be on the shelves right alongside the beauty big dogs. "The room for improvement is in breaking the cycle of thinking that there needs to be a separate shopping section for people of color," says Lisa Price, the founder of Carol's Daughter. "There just needs to be a broad range of products for all, period."

