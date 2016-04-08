Kerry Washington Surprises Fan & Sends An Important Message



This face-to-face interaction (even if it was through a computer screen), was not only important to Washington as the brand's ambassador and consultant, but also as a woman of color. "I was talking with somebody...who was saying that she's very, very fair with a pink undertone and that she has a hard time finding makeup that's right for her," she said. "She was saying it's hard not to take it personally — it feels like a rejection of some sort. And I really understood that. I think that when you feel like you don't matter in this space, it's frustrating. It's really frustrating."



She went on to touch on an ideal she holds very dear to her heart: making sure every individual feels like they're a part of this conversation. This is something she strives for— and will continue to strive for — with Neutrogena. "I think inclusivity, as I'm learning in my life, it turns out, is one of my core values. It's what I believe in the most: that everybody has a right to a seat at the table." Here, here. We call dibs on the seat next to Washington.