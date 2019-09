Kerry Washington Surprises Fan & Sends An Important Message

Just a couple of hours before a crew of beauty editors sat down to discuss the new beauty happenings at Neutrogena, Kerry Washington, the brand's ambassador and creative consultant , surprise-FaceTimed seven unsuspecting beauty fans. No, these women didn’t win a contest of some kind; they were just a few of the many women who wrote to Neutrogena to express disappointment that the brand didn’t offer foundation shades that matched their skin tones. Some even wondered how the brand could hire Washington when there wasn't a shade option for her, either. And they weren't just making an assumption about that point — there actually wasn't."When I first started out at Neutrogena, there was not a foundation for me, and there was actually some pushback about that online," Washington told us. "I very purposefully did not address it [then], because I knew that I was about to engage in this labor of love."That labor of love being Neutrogena's new shade expansion. Just last month, the brand launched three new shades for its Nourishing Long Wear Liquid Makeup range and four new additions to the SkinClearing Liquid Makeup and Healthy Skin Liquid Makeup lines. When you look at the selection of these darker additions compared with the number of options for those with fairer skin, it still doesn't seem all that significant. But baby steps, people.Over the past two years, the Scandal star has been working with the brand to specifically address the needs of women of color — the same women she FaceTimed with just yesterday morning. "I got to say to them, 'We hear you, we really heard you,'" Washington said. "We are a consumer-driven company and we really want to address [your] needs."