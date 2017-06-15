Curly-Hair Products You Need To Know About

The curly-hair market has been booming lately. New natural hair brands are popping up left and right, while "mainstream" lines are adding more products and tools for curly locks to their collections. (Finally!) The result: A shit-ton of products that cater to springy, bouncy strands landing on shelves. It's time to make room, because these brands are bringing you even more leave-ins, masks, and cleansing conditioners to add to your already cramped bathroom space. (We'll say it again: Finally!)
To celebrate, we've asked some of these companies to share all the info on their latest launches, so click through to see what's in store. We apologize to both your bank account and roommates in advance. Your hair, on the other hand, can thank us later.
Read these stories next: