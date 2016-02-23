"I was so excited because [Dennis and his team] have been so successful, and I could see that they had the capacity to really reimagine Madam Walker's brand — to keep the philosophy of empowering women, of helping women discover their own beauty, and also the idea of community commerce," says Bundles.



The line — which goes by the name Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture and will be available March 4th — is taking what Walker originally envisioned and elevating it with new, modern ingredients for the 21st century (no more petrolatum or sulfur, which were present in Walker's products more than 100 years ago). The four-piece prestige collection is meant to serve specific hair-texture needs — whether your tresses are straight, wavy, curly, or coily. There are popular natural ingredients, like coconut and Jamaican black-castor oils, alongside deep conditioners and blowout creams — all of which help users achieve another main goal of Walker's: healthy hair.



And by partnering with Sephora for the launch, Dennis hopes to spread these hair benefits and Walker's lasting impact on a wider scale. "There's no reason why people shouldn't think of Madam C.J. Walker the same way they think of Coco Chanel. It's been all too easy to marginalize us over the decades, and it's time for us to stand up and say 'Hey, no, I won't be marginalized,' and this is what we did and we're going to make sure everybody knows that — through all lenses."