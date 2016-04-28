In the YouTube age, a never-ending stream of beauty tutorials means that we can create any look in the world on ourselves — well, theoretically, anyway. Despite millions of tutorials available at our fingertips, some techniques — like the deceptively effortless no-makeup makeup look — still leave many stumped.
Luckily, the beauty pros at Sephora are here to help with free — you heard that right — "no-makeup makeup" classes. Because, ironically, sometimes the look that makes us appear like we're wearing absolutely nothing at all actually involves buckets of products and a pro hand. (Funny how that works, isn't it?)
Conducted in an intimate group setting, the 90-minute class covers skin prep and BB or CC cream shade selection (with a little help from the store’s own Color IQ shade-matching system), along with lessons on how to subtly define eyes and brows, create that perfect nude-ish lip, and nail a glowing complexion.
Students are set up at individual work stations stocked with the store’s most coveted product lines. (Raise your hand if you just got goose bumps of excitement, because we absolutely did.) After a trained instructor, or “class facilitator” in Sephora speak, demos the techniques on a model, students go to work re-creating the looks on themselves. Finally, each member of the class is given one-on-one time with an instructor for personalized advice and shade-matching. AND DID WE MENTION THE CLASSES ARE FREE?
The beauty megastore has offered complimentary mini-makeovers with no required purchase to shoppers since 2014, but the no-makeup makeup class one-ups the traditional makeover model by allowing shoppers to take a more active role in the session. What’s more, the store plans to roll out more of these programs this year.
As for getting a seat in a class, fast fingers are required. We failed in our attempts to register for classes online at L.A. and NYC locations — but we're not above crossing state lines in the name of makeup.
