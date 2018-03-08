Skip navigation!
Natural Beauty
Beauty
Can The King Of Tan Convert This Tanning Virgin?
by
Georgia Murray
Naturally beautiful makeup & hair looks that'll inspire you daily.
Beauty
These Brands Go One Step Beyond Donations To Empower Women Globally
Georgia Murray
Mar 8, 2018
Pop Culture
The Real Beauty Of #BlackGirlMagic
Sesali Bowen
Apr 13, 2017
Beauty
"Cash Me Outside" Girl Gets A Makeunder & You Won't Recognize...
Suzannah Weiss
Apr 7, 2017
Beauty
The Natural Hair Products Your Favorite Celebs Swear By
Perfecting your natural hair regimen is something that can take years, especially if you're just starting to embrace your curls. Or maybe that's just me.
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Shonda Rhimes' New Beauty Project Could Make You Famous
Shonda Rhimes knows firsthand that there is power in putting strong women in front of the camera. After all, that's why she placed a badass, power-broker
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
Emma Watson's Beauty Routine Is Unsurprisingly Eco-Chic & Pe...
We want Emma Watson to be our best friend, and we really mean that. At 26-years-old, Watson has done much more than establish an acting career formidable
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
This Vera Wang Fragrance Has A Dirty Little Secret
Let's be frank: Free swag is always welcome. Extra French fries at the bottom of a take-out bag? Don't mind if we do. Bonus lipstick hidden in the caps of
by
Kelsey Castañon
Celebrity Beauty
Exclusive: Taylor Hill Talks Bowl Cuts, Pink Hair, & Embracing Yo...
You might not know much about Taylor Hill, but the striking model's star is set to rise to new heights this year. At just 20-years-old, Hill has already
by
Natalie Gil
Beauty
Yara Shahidi Is The Gen Z Beauty Star We've Been Waiting For
To say that Yara Shahidi is one to watch would be an understatement. In fact, some may even go as far as to say she is the next big beauty star — for
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
You'll Barely Recognize Pamela Anderson After You See Her Makeunder
It’s not uncommon for celebrities to have a signature look. Gwen Stefani’s got her red lipstick; Ariana Grande has her ponytail; Cara Delevingne is
by
Rachel Krause
Skin Care
You're About To See This Beauty Brand All Over Instagram
Jumping into the oversaturated beauty market in 2017 is a bold move. There are "smart" hair brushes, magnetic face masks, machines that make your dream
by
Alix Tunell
Makeup
8 Indie Makeup Buys That No One Else Will Have
If you're as beauty obsessed as we are, chances are you know your local Ulta and Sephora inside and out. Sure, you may even have enough product to fill an
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Makeup
You've Never Heard Of This Bronzer — But We're Obsessed With It
It's not every day I find eco-chic (read: vegan, organic, and generally considered "green") makeup that holds its own against my go-to, more-conventional
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Nordstrom Has Some BIG News About Its Beauty Offerings
Whether you’re shopping at Nordrom IRL or online, the department store's beauty section is always well-stocked with some of the best of the best brands.
by
Rachel Krause
Celebrity Beauty
The Weeknd Really, Really Cares About His Lips
It takes a lot of time and effort to get ready for the AMAs. After all, how else would you expect each celebrity's hair and makeup looks to be so
by
Rebecca Farley
Hair
What I Wish I Knew Before Going Natural
I was 12 years old the first time I relaxed my hair. At the time, I was going to a majority Black school and I was one of the few girls who still had
by
Ally Hickson
Makeup
8 Of The Best Products For The No-Makeup Makeup Look
No-makeup makeup. It’s a paradox, right? Unless you’re blessed with a pre-filtered face, you’ll need to work to look like you just #wokeuplikethis.
by
Alexandra Friend
Beauty
I Switched To A Homemade Beauty Regimen — & Here's What Happened
There are two types of beauty people in the world: those who swear by the all-natural, no preservatives, no chemicals, no bad-stuff-whatsoever life —
by
Taylor Bryant
Celebrity Beauty
Laverne Cox Shows Off Her Au Naturel Beauty
A photo posted by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Aug 4, 2016 at 12:35pm PDT Laverne Cox is no stranger to the no-makeup selfie movement. She was one of
by
Taylor Bryant
Makeup
24 Real-Girl Beauty Looks That Are Totally Sweat-Proof
Raise your hand if your makeup is currently melting off your face. It's August, it's scorching, and putting on a full face just seems pointless. If you're
by
Maria Del Russo
Celebrity Beauty
Alicia Vikander's Best Beauty Looks
Alicia Vikander may be the new ambassador of French cool-girl beauty — never mind that she’s Swedish. During the past four years, the Academy Award
by
Erika Stalder
Makeup
Where Real Beauty Junkies Get Their Best Tips
Reddit used to be a virtual place for me to indulge my inner sci-fi geek — where I could convene with my fellow geequals about Lost theories. But as
by
Amber Katz
Makeup
This Concealer Is The Epitome Of No-Makeup Makeup
I expect a lot from my foundation and concealer. They need to A) effectively cover blemishes, redness, and hyperpigmentation; B) blend effortlessly; and
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Aja Dang Is Preaching The Gospel Of Natural Beauty
Naked Truths is a series where we ask cultural influencers, makeup artists, and badass women about their relationship with self-confidence while they
by
Laura Delarato
Makeup
Hurry, Sephora's "No-Makeup Makeup" Classes Are Filling Up — Fast
In the YouTube age, a never-ending stream of beauty tutorials means that we can create any look in the world on ourselves — well, theoretically, anyway.
by
Erika Stalder
Hair
18 Natural Hair Products You Need To Try
For us ladies with curly hair, the process of buying products is a sport, hoarding them is a talent, and finishing them in a month's time is a special
by
Taylor Bryant
Celebrity Beauty
Kim Kardashian's Natural Beauty Picks Are Spot-On
Pregnancy can make you crave a lot of things — pickles, spicy food, ice cream — but scents are typically not on the list. During those nine months, a
by
Cat Quinn
Hair
9 Women Open Up About Their Natural Hair Experiences
The journey toward self-acceptance can be a long, torturous one. It's made especially hard when society supports the idea that having stick-straight hair
by
Taylor Bryant
Pop Culture
Is An Au Naturel Gwen Stefani Sporting Blake's Hat In Bed?
It's been a major week for our favorite new couple, Gwake. Need a recap? Not to worry. First, Blake Shelton bit Gwen Stefani in the shoulder. He also
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Beauty
One Haunting Video Shows "Beauty Through The Decades" In New Light
The internet loves showcasing makeup history videos, especially if they're about how beauty standards change every decade, in a variety of countries. Just
by
Jessica Chou
