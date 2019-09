Exclusive: Taylor Hill Talks Bowl Cuts, Pink Hair, & Embracing Your Natural Beauty

I put my hair in a bun and then put a hydrating moisturiser on my face, get dressed and go. That's what I usually do before I go to work. I use Énergie de Vie products from Lancôme, so I have a night cream and a day moisturiser. It’s really easy because I don’t have to think about it.Usually I keep it simple and basic. I work so much I think it’s good to give yourself a break from makeup to refresh your skin and have a chill day on the hair. I usually don’t heat it or style it, so it stays kinda like low key.When I’m on the plane I usually put my hair in French braids. Skin-wise, I like to put coconut oil on before I leave for the plane because it soaks in and lasts a lot longer. Otherwise you have to add a lot of skin care, and I just like to pass out and wake up.You can. I don’t because it’s tricky to wash out and I haven’t mastered the technique yet. Otherwise it leaves your hair quite oily. I’ve used it before and three days later it’s fine, but I can’t do it before a job because it goes a bit stringy on the ends. But it does do something good. I usually stick to hair masks that are rinsable. Mythic Oil by L’Oréal Professionnel. When you have a bath, you dunk your hair wet in the bath, put it on and wrap it into a bun and then rinse it out in the shower after. That's usually my hair mask routine if I do one. I don’t understand how you do it if you don’t take a bath. Do you wet your hair in the shower, put it in, sit around and then go back in the shower? I usually do it during a relaxing bath.When I get to be more myself, because a lot of my job is being transformed or looking a bit different. I love feeling comfortable and wearing what I want to wear — a sweatshirt, hoodies, and pants, things like that.I always wear a bun and people always ask me how to do the perfect topknot. Makeup-wise, I do cat-eyes a lot, just the black line.I love Gisele Bündchen. Everyone’s always like, 'I want the Gisele'. I think that's it. I can’t think of anyone else who has really amazing hair.I’ve never really dyed my hair a different color. When I was really young my mum cut my hair like a boy — to eyebrow level — because I'd complain about it itching in my snowboarding helmet. She cut my sister’s and my hair really short and I cried. I was afraid everybody would think I was a boy so I wore a lot of pink.She’s a hairdresser so she just did it and it actually looked cute. It would’ve been really cute if I was older, but I was so young that I thought I'd look like a boy. I hated it.It’s hard for me to pinpoint exactly because the message I like to spread is 'love yourself, be confident and be who you are'. So for me it's about embracing myself and my own traits instead of trying to look like somebody else or doing things that other people are doing beauty-wise. Of course I admire amazing things about other women, but they’re usually personality-based. I'll think, 'She’s so funny', 'She’s so sweet' or 'Look at all the amazing work she does with this charity'. I focus on things like that instead of what they look like because I’ll never look like them, I’ll only ever look like me.You just come into your own. Everyone goes through that awkward phase where you don’t know what to do or you maybe overdo it. You'll see old photos of yourself and think, 'Why did I do that?' But everybody goes through it, so I think it’s funny and nothing to be ashamed of. Embrace your weirdness, people.