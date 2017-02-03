When do you feel the most beautiful?

Definitely when I’m natural. I love it when I’ve been in the sun a little bit, beach vibe. Do you like beach babe hair?

Yeah, just messy, my natural hair. If you have five minutes to get up and get out, what’s your hair and beauty routine?

I’ll probably throw it up in a bun, and then for makeup I’ll throw on some mascara, some highlighter and some lip balm. Your job involves a lot of globetrotting. How do you take care of your hair and skin on planes and while travelling?

I try to be easy with it and I try not to use any heat on my hair myself. Then for skin, I just keep it super moisturised when I’m on a plane. I use La Mer when I travel because it’s really thick and dewy. What’s your signature hair look?

Maybe this shorter, choppy look I have now. I had this hair when I started modelling and I had shorter hair for a while but I’ve done my share of extensions and making it longer and shorter. And colour-wise, blonde, for sure. What’s your favourite beauty look?

I’m always about that dewy skin and a good lip. More of a natural lip. A lot of people, when they talk about my features, mention big lips. So when I created my makeup line with ModelCo, what we focused on was lips and highlight. Who are your hair heroes? Whose hair would you love to have, if anyone’s?

There’s a lot of people, to be honest, because there are some people that I’m just like, 'Wow your hair is so magnificent'. Taylor has really good hair – I always notice that. How about beauty icons?

Claudia Schiffer, Christy Turlington and Carolyn Murphy – she's so pretty. What’s the worst hairstyle you’ve ever had?

There’s been a couple. I’ve done dark brown and I definitely don’t think I thrive with very dark hair. I just don’t think it fits my look as well. And I've definitely gone too short. Probably to just below my jaw.



How has your approach to hair and beauty changed as you’ve got older?

As I get older I feel like less is more. When I have my hair short like this and when I’m not wearing makeup people think I’m much younger and I’m like, 'Uh, I'm 20 now'. Someone asked if I was 16 or 17 the other day. I’d rather be seen as my age because 16 is really pushing it.

