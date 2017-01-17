Hailey Baldwin Proves That Pastel Hair Is Here To Stay

We've yet to be fatigued by the dusty rose hair color trend that's everywhere right now. This fall, we were excited to see celebrities like Emma Roberts, Elle Fanning, and Hilary Duff all hop on board. And a few months later, Hailey Baldwin flirted with a brighter version of the color, showing off the hue's versatility. Now, the latter star is at it again — debuting a pastel pink dye job that somehow feels fresher and more cool-girl than any other iteration we've seen.
To be fair, the color has always looked rad on Baldwin. But this time around, the model swapped the slight red undertones with a pastel base and darker roots to boot. No word on whether or not the style is a wig — her caption was a simple, “??” — or a simple #latergram, but one thing is for sure: It looks so good. And while Baldwin's most recent caramel hair color was one of our favorites to date, this second go at pink is quickly jumping the charts. Talk about a rosy way to start the new year.
Advertisement