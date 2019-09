The Real Story Behind Shay Mitchell’s New Lob Haircut

Mitchell is just one of many celebs who have developed a major love of wigs this past year. There's also Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Lucy Hale , and more — many of which attribute the looks to hairstylist Christopher Appleton . We sat down with the actress yesterday to talk all things beauty, but it was her wig that we kept going back to. "I love playing around with different looks — it's all about having fun with it," Mitchell explains. "I’m not necessarily going to cut my hair, or dye it, to look like this, but I’ll play around with a wig and wear it for a couple hours." For the record, the wigs aren't actually hers — she tells us she doesn't own any — but she wants to start collecting them ASAP.