Medium-Length Hairstyling Guide
Beauty
The A-Line Bob Haircut Is Perfect For Summer
by
Megan Decker
More from Medium-Length Hairstyling Guide
Beauty
Hollywood's Effortless Hairstyle Trend Is Perfect For Every Spring Occasion
Megan Decker
May 2, 2019
Beauty
31 Instagram-Worthy Hairstyles To Try In May
Thatiana Diaz
May 1, 2019
Beauty
26 Protective Styles To Try If You're Transitioning To Natural Hair
Us
Apr 22, 2019
Beauty
8 Hairstyles That Can Survive A High-Intensity Workout
Styling your hair in the gym locker room is a nightmare. The shampoo in the communal dispenser leaves your hair dried out, there are five women waiting
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
16 Dreamy Hairstyles For Brides Rocking Short Hair
If you're planning a summer 2019 wedding — a big event on the coast of Maine, perhaps, or a smaller City Hall reception with your closest friends —
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
16 Chic & Short Hairstyles To Inspire Your Springtime Chop
Think about the cool-girl short haircut you've always wanted. Maybe it's the polished jaw-length bob you've saved on Instagram, like, a hundred times, or
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
13 Cool & Versatile Spring Haircuts Trending On Instagram
The key to powering through the final stubborn dregs of winter is keeping yourself busy. Whether that's planning a long weekend in a new city or a date
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
12 Breezy, Romantic Hairstyles That Would Be
Perfect
For...
When you think about how you want to wear your hair for a special occasion like prom, the biggest objective is to avoid the barrel-curled
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Difference Between Cornrows, Dutch Braids, & More
"Boxer braids." "Bobby-pin headbands." "Inside-out plaits." Those are just a few of the phrases people have used to describe what are really cornrows,
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
The Tiny Tweak You Should Make At Your Next Haircut
There's a certain je ne sais quoi signature that makes the style we think of as "French-girl hair" so aspirational: not just one hair length or texture,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Target Just Dropped A Line Of Coachella-Ready Hair Accessories — ...
If your dream music-festival outfit looks like a flowy tunic dress with suede tassel booties and a faded denim jacket tied loosely around your waist, you
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Curls & Bangs Are A Match Made In Heaven — Here's Proof
The words "curly bangs" immediately call to mind bad '80s perms and hilarious jazzercise videos. Seriously, we can see Jennifer Beals and her teased
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
French Fashion Girls Make The Case For Waist-Grazing Hair
Ask us to name a single spring haircut trend, and five would immediately come to mind — there's the curly pixie, a bob with a baby bang, and the swingy
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Mila Kunis Just Proved That A Subtle Haircut Changes
Everythi...
Growing out hair is like going through a second adolescence: No matter who you are, there’s no skipping that awkward stage that makes you want to throw
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Miley Cyrus Wore Her Natural Waves To The Fanciest Party In Holly...
With all due respect to the old Miley Cyrus — naked, platinum blonde, swinging on a wrecking ball — her current look, chill and toned-down, au
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Emma Roberts Wins Best Winter Hair Color With A Fresh Brunette Shade
When you've been coloring your hair for longer than you can remember — blonde babylights every six weeks since the ninth grade, buying bottles of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Spring Haircut Trend We're Importing From London
If there's anyone who can inspire you to finally cut the bangs you've always wanted, it's the cool girl on the street. Sure, we love the celebrity
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
3 Breakout Hairstyle Trends You'll Be Wearing This Spring
Imagine you're walking down the street — it's sunny and surprisingly pleasant for a February afternoon — when your eyes land on a girl at the corner
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Cool-Girl Haircut Taking Over The Streets Of NYC
In the words of iconic fashion photographer Bill Cunningham: "The best fashion show is on the street — always has been, always will be." And at Fall
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
15 Romantic Hairstyles For The Biggest Date Night Of The Year
You're getting ready for a big date — be it a blind set-up or your thousandth night out with your fiancé — and the butterflies are all the same.
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Karlie Kloss Just Cut 7 Inches Off Her Hair — & It Looks Amazing
Between the fittings, the shows, and the constant posing for street style photographers, we can't begin to comprehend how busy model Karlie Kloss is going
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
The Biggest Hair Trend At The SAG Awards Is Super Wearable
On the red carpet, celebs have two options when it comes to their hair: They can wear it down and full of hairspray, or it's pulled up and slicked back.
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
14 Trendy Mid-Length Haircuts To Try When You're Looking For...
If you were to imagine the Goldilocks haircut — that just-right length that looks good on everyone — you'd probably envision a lob. The fresh,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The One Haircut Everyone's Asking For This Winter
For a long time, the shag haircut — a heavily layered cut inspired by the '70s — has been a style reserved for cool models and rock 'n' rollers who
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
13 Short Haircut Ideas For When You Need A Fresh Start
There's never a good time for a breakup. Though realistically, the first week of January is the time of year when couples start taking stock of their
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The International Hair Trends You Won't See On Instagram
Instagram may be just seven years old, but it’s damned near impossible to remember how we got on without it. For beauty lovers, the social-media
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
15 Haircuts The NYC Cool Girls Are Wearing This Winter
Any Manhattanite will tell you, New York City is sprinkled with hair inspiration — and it hits you when you least expect it — like when you're
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
How Emily Blunt Came To Have The Coolest Hair In Hollywood
There are some celebrities out there who are so low-key they don't often get the recognition they deserve. Case in point: Emily Blunt. We love the Mary
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
12 Winter Haircut Trends Coming Out Of L.A.'s Most Popular S...
With the new year getting closer by the second, you may be feeling that inexplicable itch to call your salon, snag the next available appointment, and get
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
17 Flattering Haircuts To Try This Winter —
Before
Every...
Imagine it's a windy December morning, and you're standing on the sidewalk waiting for the light to turn. The bone-chilling breeze whips across your face,
by
Megan Decker
