The Spring Haircut Trend We're Importing From London

If there's anyone who can inspire you to finally cut the bangs you've always wanted, it's the cool girl on the street . Sure, we love the celebrity classics — like Jane Birkin's feathery fringe or Reese Witherspoon's post-Phillippe bang circa 2007 — but it's the nameless girl in aviators at the crosswalk, her blunt bangs dusting across her frames, that gets you thinking: I can totally pull bangs off.