The Spring Haircut Trend We're Importing From London

Megan Decker
Photographed by Asia Typek @asiatypek
If there's anyone who can inspire you to finally cut the bangs you've always wanted, it's the cool girl on the street. Sure, we love the celebrity classics — like Jane Birkin's feathery fringe or Reese Witherspoon's post-Phillippe bang circa 2007 — but it's the nameless girl in aviators at the crosswalk, her blunt bangs dusting across her frames, that gets you thinking: I can totally pull bangs off.
And earlier this week, a trip across the pond — to the Fall 2019 season of London Fashion Week — proved that bangs are on the cusp of a major revival. Every Victoria Beckham-adjacent street styler was sporting a bang hairstyle. From low-maintenance curtain fringe on long hair to the more dramatic baby bang bob, discover all the cute cuts London girls are sporting for spring.
