The Cool-Girl Haircut Taking Over The Streets Of NYC

In the words of iconic fashion photographer Bill Cunningham: "The best fashion show is on the street — always has been, always will be." And at Fall 2019 Fashion Week — taking place right now in the Big Apple — that sentiment rings true. The street style looks are leveled up to match (and, in some cases, surpass) the curated designs on the runways. The women walking the sidewalks of NYC are giving us both the urge to figure out how to layer a turtleneck under a blazer and a full look book of hair ideas to bring to our next appointment. But we're particularly attracted to the latter.
Instead of contrived, over-the-top moments meant to attract photographers, this season fashion influencers are wearing styles that fit their natural texture, personal aesthetic, and outfit of the day (of course). But there's one look — or cut — that we've seen over and over again: the shoulder-skimming lob. Scroll through to see why a mid-length cut is the fashion girl's bread and butter.