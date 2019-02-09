Headbands, Pins, & Satin Bows: Hair Accessories Take Over NYFW Street Style

The concrete, Manhattan sidewalk in the middle of February — which vacillates between a rainstorm and an arctic wind tunnel, depending on the time of day — is the true cool-girl runway. New York Fashion Week is just getting started, yet the streets are already chock full of magazine editors and Instagram models, stepping out from designer shows to their Uber cars in the most creative, layered ensembles — pairing a cropped puffer coat with open-toed sandals and topping it all off with a velvet headband.
Despite the outpour of accessory originality — pearl hoops and chain-linked micro bags are both having a moment — there's one add-on that everyone agrees on: the humble hair accessory. From padded headbands and satin ribbons to bobby pins and pearl-studded barrettes, click through to see how NYC's fashion's elite are topping their head-to-toe designer outfits with the chic (and budget-friendly) accoutrements.
Send a pointed message with your bobby pin à la Coveteur editor Hannah Baxter. A crystal-encrusted "damn" — in big capital letters, slipped into your hairline — feels both polished and sassy.
For a look that drips with elegance, go with minimal makeup (just a little cheek-defining bronzer), a utilitarian jacket, and loose waves topped with a Lele Sadoughi headband — or one from Target.
Skinny, red thread running between two mini braids has to be one of the most creative and delicate styles we've seen on the streets.
Find a velvet, padded headband to match your rusted terracotta puffer.
A silk ribbon tied around the base of your ponytail is a foolproof way to give your look fashion-girl flair. We're particularly into the chic, navy variety.
A single, pearl-lined barrette is pretty but nothing new. Layer two in your hair — one on top of the other — and all of a sudden, you're a trendsetter.
Sometimes the tiniest accessories — like skinny, gold hoops piercing through braids — make the biggest impact.
You have bobby pins, right? Part your hair deep to one side, ladder three pins together, and slide them in right above your cheekbone.
We're loving these jumbo barrettes for Fashion Month, especially when they come paired with pearls and a white teddy coat.
