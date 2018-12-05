9 Headbands Getting Us Through The Holiday Party Season

The one thing we're not planning ahead? Our hair. This time of year, we stick to the LBD of hair accessories: the humble headband. It dresses up any style — from polished waves to a messy bun — and for devotees of the look, the holidays are our time to shine. A far cry from the $3 plastic options you'd find on spinning racks at Claire's, the new offerings are delicate, chic, and look really good topping off any party ensemble.