9 Headbands Getting Us Through The Holiday Party Season

It might just be a week into December, but that hasn't stopped our calendars from being overrun by holiday parties, office happy hours, and what feels like our 300th Secret Santa gift exchange (we can only buy so many candles).
Needless to say, we have a lot of last-minute planning to do. After deciding which frozen Trader Joe's appetizer to bring, there are a few other things to check off our list: wardrobe (lots of sequin gold dresses), makeup (a tasteful amount of glitter), and nails (festive but not cheesy).
The one thing we're not planning ahead? Our hair. This time of year, we stick to the LBD of hair accessories: the humble headband. It dresses up any style — from polished waves to a messy bun — and for devotees of the look, the holidays are our time to shine. A far cry from the $3 plastic options you'd find on spinning racks at Claire's, the new offerings are delicate, chic, and look really good topping off any party ensemble.
On the hunt for a new headband? Keep clicking for the ones we're wearing over and over (and over) again this season. Grab one for yourself, and another for the gift exchange.