Great drinks, a comfy couch, the perfect TV setup: all these things can make a party good. But what really makes it memorable? The snacks. Once the guests arrive, however, we'd much rather be kicking back with a drink in hand, than stuck plating apps in the kitchen. So what's a lazy party host to do?
Enter Trader Joe's, grand purveyor of frozen foods, dips, and treats that can make you look like the VIP of any evening rendezvous — without breaking the bank, of course. With instructions pretty much limited to "heat and serve," you can impress your crew with minimal effort and serious flavor.
So click through to see our favorite Trader Joe's picks for all your lazy soirée needs (just don't forget our invite!).