The Best Trader Joe’s Appetizers That Will Get Any Party Started

Cooking up a party takes a few key ingredients: Call up your closest friends, pour some strong but smooth drinks, and begin blasting a kickass playlist that sets the exact right mood. Together, those elements are a great start, but the party isn't perfect until you add in scrumptious snacks. That's where Trader Joe's comes in handy.
When it comes to party food, the grocery chain has you covered with appetizers, antipasti, and finger foods, all of which are a breeze to prepare. Many of the frozen options can be heated up in an instant, and others can be taken straight from the package and placed on a plate.
Click through to see our favorite Trader Joe's party snacks. With them, cooking up that perfect party requires almost no actual cooking at all, so you can focus on the other important elements for your fun evening with friends.