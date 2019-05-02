Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
ca
Entertaining
Weddings
Queer Eye
Producers Looking For Midwestern Couples
by
Michelle Santiago Cortés
More from Entertaining
Entertainment News
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Wedding Chapel Has A Long Hollywood History
Michelle Santiago...
May 2, 2019
TV Shows
In Honor Of Arya's Big Night, Here Are The Best Arya Memes
Abbey Maxbauer
Apr 29, 2019
Game of Thrones
Everything You Need To Throw The Ultimate
Game Of Thrones
Premiere Party
Olivia Harrison
Apr 12, 2019
Kim Kardashian West
We Planned The Menu For Kim Kardashian's "Zen-Like CBD-Theme...
We hear Kim Kardashian is interested in throwing a CBD-themed baby shower. Because she's so stressed about the prospect of a fourth baby, she's turned to
by
Michelle Santiago...
Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian's Baby Shower Theme Is Super Trendy — But Als...
During a February appearance on the Tonight Show, Kim Kardashian West told host Jimmy Fallon that she recently heard "parents of four are the most
by
Olivia Harrison
TV Shows
After
RHOBH
Dorit Kemsley & Lisa Vanderpump Are, Um, Not...
On this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills it’s Lisa Vanderpump versus everyone. And while the Housewives of every city tend to move on from
by
Lia Beck
Movies
So, What Exactly Happened At The End Of Jordan Peele’s
Us
?
Warning: This story contains spoilers for Us. Please don’t stab me with massive gold scissors. The premise of Us is deceptively simple: a family of
by
Anne Cohen
Home
Stylish Party-Supply Sites For Affordable Spring Bashes
When the colder seasons retreat and make way for longer days of sunshine, we've got more on our minds than open-toed sandals and SPF; we're ready to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Movies
Everything You Need To Know About Gemma Chan's Minn-Erva In ...
Warning: Spoilers are ahead for Captain Marvel. Captain Marvel’s launch into theaters brings along a whole new group of comic characters to join the
by
Ariana Brockington
Home Decor
Taylor Swift's Latest Home Obsession Costs $4 — & You Probab...
Taylor Swift has access to the best of everything — that goes for food, fashion, real estate, and yes, even friends. And yet, according to her "30
by
Cait Munro
Best NYC Restaurants
16 Buzzy, Brand-New NYC Restaurants To Try In 2019
With a new year comes at least 365 new opportunities to eat out, and unsurprisingly, New York City has plenty of fresh spots to fill the calendar. The end
by
Olivia Harrison
Paid Content
Make Your Next Dinner Party Carnival-Themed
Mardi Gras may be a great excuse to don a colorful mask and drink something bubbly, but there’s no reason you can’t lean in to the Carnival spirit
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's Baby Shower Had Flower Arranging Lessons, Co...
Yesterday, Meghan Markle celebrated the impending arrival of her first child with an intimate party with several close friends. Though the guest list
by
Olivia Harrison
Oscars
Here's What The Stars Will Be Eating & Drinking At The 2019 ...
There aren't many people who can say they've attended the Academy Awards more than ten or so years in a row. Heck, we've been trying to get just one
by
Olivia Harrison
Party
Stormi Webster's First Birthday Party Was Basically A Wedding
Over the weekend, one of the most anticipated events of the year took place. No, not talking about the Grammys. We're talking about Stormi Webster's first
by
Olivia Harrison
Kylie Jenner
Everything We Know About Stormi Webster's Postponed Birthday...
When Stormi Webster was just four months old, her social media megastar mom Kylie Jenner admitted on Snapchat that she had already begun thinking about
by
Olivia Harrison
Recipes
10 Super Bowl Finger Foods That Are Easy To Make & Even Easier To...
Most Super Bowl parties are spent socializing, sipping drinks, and of course, watching a little football. With so much to do within the span of a few
by
Olivia Harrison
Trader Joe's Food
These Are The 6 Best Trader Joe's Dips, According To Employe...
For some of us less-then-enthusiastic football fans, Super Bowl parties aren't so much about who's playing — seriously, who is playing? No, these annual
by
Olivia Harrison
Living Green
Marie Kondo Came For Your Stuff; Bea Johnson Is Coming For Your G...
Bea Johnson isn’t a New Yorker, but you could be forgiven for mistaking her for one. Sitting in the lobby of 1 Hotel Central Park, she’s in head to
by
Anna Louie Sussman
Food Trends
These Are The Most Googled Super Bowl Foods In All 50 States
The Super Bowl is happening in just one week, and some Americans have already begun to plan which dishes they'll be serving friends at their own homes or
by
Olivia Harrison
Movies
There Are More Women Directors Than Ever At Sundance — So Where A...
On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 2019 Oscars. And lo and behold, there was not one woman named
by
Anne Cohen
Golden Globe Awards
Here's What The Stars Will Be Eating (& Drinking) At The Gol...
Sunday, January 6 marks the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, and as always, the show promises to have a little something for everyone. While pop culture
by
Olivia Harrison
Golden Globe Awards
The Movies & TV Shows You Absolutely Have To Catch Up On Before T...
Welcome to 2019! It’s a brand-new year, full of hopes, dreams, and new possibilities. Maybe you’ll finally be the kind of person who makes the perfect
by
Anne Cohen
Weddings
The Gorgeous Nigerian Wedding You Have To See
No request is too big and no intricate detail is too small when it comes to the "Big Day." But why do we get married the way we do? World Wide Wed
by
Refinery29
Guide To Wine
The Best Under $12 Wines To Bring To A New Year's Eve Party,...
The holiday season is all about celebrating, and what better way is there to celebrate than by raising a glass of wine or bubbly? This year, give yourself
by
Olivia Harrison
Dedicated Feature
4 Festive Cocktails We're Whipping Up This Holiday Season
The perfect winter cocktail is the pinnacle of any successful holiday party. But while we're always up for a spiked hot cocoa or hot toddy, there are only
by
Jen Anderson
Dedicated Feature
12 Football Terms To Know Before The College Football Playoff
There are countless reasons to get excited about college football: from the camaraderie to the competition-fueled adrenaline rush to the nostalgia for
by
Jen Anderson
Dessert Recipes
This Is The Royal Family's Favorite Holiday Cookie
Earlier this month, the royal family awed the world by unveiling some jaw-dropping Christmas decorations. When we first laid eyes on the 30-foot tree
by
Olivia Harrison
Secret Santa Gift Guide
10 DIY Secret Santa Gifts For All The Makers On Your List
You might think that the person who has everything is difficult to buy gifts for, but what about the person who can make everything themselves? Those
by
Olivia Harrison
Whole Foods
Whole Foods Is Offering 12 Days Of 50% Off Cheese Deals
If you subscribe to the notion that guests should never show up to a party empty-handed but you're also currently being inundated with countless
by
Olivia Harrison
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted