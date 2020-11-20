Gone are the days when finding a time that fit into everyone’s packed Google cals was the most complicated part of planning a get-together with your friends: Social distancing makes socializing a bit more challenging than it used to be, but that doesn’t mean quality time with your loved ones totally has to be off the table. Over the summer, you likely attended many a picnic, park gathering, hike, or beach day, making the most of the great outdoors and staying CDC-compliant in the process. But winter is coming. And that means it’s time to strategize your socially distant soirées in a different way.