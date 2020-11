A Comprehensive Guide To Cooking, Eating, & Building New Traditions This Thanksgiving

We’re now more than eight months into the pandemic, and still living (all together now) in unprecedented times. That means Thanksgiving is going to look a little different this year. Many of us may be braving our first Thanksgiving without the usual trappings; according to a survey by Morning Consult , 75% of people aren’t planning to travel for or around the holiday weekend. And in a year that has brought our country’s problematic history into sharper focus, we're likely to be feeling a bit more reflective. So, in the interest of reimagining this year's meal, especially for those who may be by themselves or cooking a Thanksgiving dinner for the first time, we enlisted the help of Dana Thompson, co-owner of The Sioux Chef and founder of NATIFS , and James Beard-nominated restaurateur Daniel Delaney , to help plan a delicious, meaningful, and stress-free day of thanks… at least by 2020 standards.