A Comprehensive Guide To Cooking, Eating, & Building New Traditions This Thanksgiving

Even if we can’t be physically together, we can still share some Thanksgiving traditions. In the days leading up to the fourth Thursday, Delaney recommends exchanging recipes with family or friends and spending each evening cooking one dish to be refrigerated for the big day. It’s a great way to cook along with your loved ones and share stories around the food, as well as get a jump on your cooking. If you’re trying to create an even more harmonious experience, it could be fun to send around the same background image for everyone to use. (This may be the closest many of us ever get to Thanksgiving in Tahiti.) The day also offers an excuse to give your usual quarantine outfit a break — at least from the waist up. If we’ve gained anything from quarantine, it’s the universal acceptance of stretchy pants.