Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Thanksgiving
Pop Culture
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Took A Holiday Trip
by
Alejandra Salazar
More from Thanksgiving
Pop Culture
Forget Food Coma — Kaley Cuoco Spent Her Thanksgiving Saving A Baby Sea Lion
Sarah Midkiff
Nov 24, 2018
Pop Culture
Beating The Odds? Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spend Thanksgiving Together
Meagan Fredette
Nov 24, 2018
Pop Culture
Ariana Grande Gave Thanks For One Ex This Year
Meagan Fredette
Nov 23, 2018
Pop Culture
From Kylie Jenner To Ariana Grande, Here's What Celebs Are U...
Celebrities, they're sort of like us. They have Thanksgiving dinner and pie with friends and family and they join in on the Black Friday shopping fun that
by
Sarah Midkiff
Home
All The Instant Pot Essentials Are On Sale Right Now
Cyber Week is finally upon us and the long-awaited discounts on big name brands from Amazon did not disappoint, especially where our kitchens are
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Tech
Black Friday Planning: Store Hours For The Sales You'll Want...
The countdown to Black Friday has begun: We're planning our wishlists, we're comparing the prices between stores, the last thing to plan is when to go.
by
Sarah Midkiff
Diet & Nutrition
It's Normal To Feel Stuffed On Thanksgiving, Embrace It
Around this time of year, you might hear lots of self-deprecating jokes about wearing elastic pants, gaining weight, and "being bad," because — you
by
Cory Stieg
Tech
How To Catch The Balloons & Performances At This Year's Macy...
Every year since 1924, New York City has been graced by the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — the quintessential start of the winter holiday
by
Ludmila Leiva
Thanksgiving
4 Stretches That'll Help Ease Your Post-Thanksgiving Bloating
The iconic Thanksgiving food coma could very well be a useful evolutionary adaptation that ensures people get enough rest for Black Friday shopping sprees
by
Cory Stieg
Thanksgiving
26 New York City Restaurants That Are Still Taking Thanksgiving R...
2018 has been all about the unexpected, so why not keep that trend going on Thanksgiving? If you're looking to celebrate a little bit differently this
by
Olivia Harrison
Thanksgiving
The Best Under $12 Bottles Of Wine To Bring To Thanksgiving, Acco...
If it's your job to bring the wine to this year's Thanksgiving celebration, consider yourself lucky. Yes, choosing a few bottles of wine that will satisfy
by
Olivia Harrison
Tech
10 Hilarious Quotes For Your Thanksgiving Instagram Caption
Celebrities – they're just like us. They celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends, they overindulge and need a post-meal nap, and they post food
by
Sarah Midkiff
Thanksgiving
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Divulged Their Most Outrageous Postm...
Delivery services like Postmates allow regular people to feel like celebrities — we can snap our fingers and have that one thing we liked that one time
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Thanksgiving
There’s Still Time To Get A Free Turkey Before Thanksgiving
It may not feel this way when you go to the grocery store this week, but the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner is actually down this year. The
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Horoscopes
Your Thanksgiving Horoscope Is Here
If you’re celebrating Thanksgiving with your family this year, you might be wondering what kind of mood your nearest and dearest will be in come Turkey
by
Venus Australis
Thanksgiving
These Are The Potato Recipes Everyone Will Be Making For Thanksgi...
Ah, the potato. You may regard it as a lowly starch, but really, no comfort food feast would be complete without at least one dish made with the humble
by
Olivia Harrison
Trader Joe's Food
11 Easy Trader Joe's Products To Buy In The Event Of A Mashe...
Maybe you signed up to bring the taters to Friendsgiving and totally forgot until now. Maybe you're hosting and just don't feel like working out how far
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Thanksgiving
10 Easy Desserts For The Thanksgiving Guest Who Didn't Menti...
Say the word "Thanksgiving" with the word "desserts," and chances are images of perfectly round pies filled with pumpkin, nuts, and all sorts of fruit
by
Olivia Harrison
Spirit
Could The Thanksgiving Moon Make Your Visit Home More Pleasant?
The full moon may be around the corner (it will reach its peak this Friday at 12:39 a.m. EST), but first there's one lunar phase and national holiday to
by
Sara Coughlin
Food & Drinks
These Are The 10 Best Gluten-Free Pie Recipes, According To Pinte...
As we pull on our stretchiest pants for this season of excess, we have one thing to be very thankful for: Dietary restrictions no longer mean we have to
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Work & Money
5 Ways To Give Back This #GivingTuesday
This time of year, the commercialization of the holidays can be enough to make your head spin. Endless sales and the sometimes overwhelming pressure to
by
Ludmila Leiva
Travel
This Is Going To Be The Busiest Thanksgiving
Ever
For Ai...
If you’re going to travel for the Thanksgiving weekend, make sure to get to the airport even earlier than originally planned, because this year is
by
Sarah Midkiff
Dedicated Feature
6 Unexpected Ways To Give Your Thanksgiving Traditions A Refresh
While there's plenty to love about Thanksgiving (No obligation to check email! Dinner at 3:30! Lots of encouraged napping!), the holiday can start to feel
by
Jen Anderson
Thanksgiving
5 Chefs Give Their Best Turkey-Buying Tips Just In Time For Thank...
Turkey is the star of most Thanksgiving meals. Unfortunately, though, buying one isn't as straightforward as purchasing cranberries or the marshmallows
by
Olivia Harrison
Thanksgiving
Instagram Memes For Every Thanksgiving Mood
Ah, Thanksgiving: a holiday known just as well for its signature turkey and gravy as the familial discord it brings to the table. So this year, after
by
Anabel Pasarow
Food Trends
This Just In: Millennials Are "Disrupting" The Thanksgiving Turke...
In Bloomberg News' ongoing obsession with the many time-honored traditional foods millennials are killing, the news service reports this week that the
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
TV Shows
Brad Pitt’s
Friends
Thanksgiving Episode Is The Best, Ex...
Friends is known for many things, among them the "come together" Thanksgiving episodes, which feel like stand-alone odes to the beauty of modern-day
by
Morgan Baila
Horoscopes
The Signs As People You Inevitably See When You Go Home For The H...
For those who have moved away from their hometowns, Thanksgiving Day itself isn't necessarily worth looking forward to. It's Thanksgiving Eve, known
by
Sara Coughlin
Work & Money
How To Stay Cool When Your Family Asks About Your Career At Thank...
Like many millennials, Lily Davis, 28, gets anxious around the holidays. Working as an actress and a nanny, Davis worries about how her family will judge
by
Ludmila Leiva
Fashion
Now's The Time To Finally Embrace The Stretchy Pants Trend
After you’ve survived a long night of eating more than the recommended portion size of sweet potato casserole (extra marshmallows, please!), navigating
by
Austen Tosone
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted