These Thanksgiving Sex Positions Are Food-Coma Friendly

If you celebrate Thanksgiving, you're probably planning on eating a big meal. Whether your favorite part is the turkey, the mashed potatoes, the mac and cheese, or the sweet potato pie, odds are, after you eat, you'll be ready for a nap. But what if you're feeling kind of turned on? Or you want to make sure you take full advantage of your day off from work?
Having sex after eating a filling Thanksgiving dinner is possible (and more likely than you might think). If you decide to take that nap and hope for a wet dream instead, no one would blame you. But if you do decide to have sex, the key here is to keep it simple and lazy. Stick to tried and true positions that involve minimal acrobatics. Or just grab your trusty vibrator and let it do all the work.
It's not for everyone, but if you plan on having sex after Thanksgiving dinner, we salute you. Here are some positions to get maximum pleasure with minimum bellyache.