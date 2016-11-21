Going Home For Thanksgiving? Here Are The Best Cities For Hookups

For many of us, Thanksgiving weekend means the chance to pack up and head to our family's houses for a home-cooked meal and the inevitable subsequent food coma. And for some of us, it might also mean using that extra vacation time to hook up.



According to data from Tinder, Thanksgiving weekend is typically a hotbed for hookups, with more people swiping and matching each other than on non-holiday weekends. In 2015, there were more than 2.3 billion swipes in the U.S. during Thanksgiving weekend. And overall, there were over 17 million matches, which was a whopping 23% increase compared to your average weekend. Suffice it to say, a lot of us are looking for (and finding!) some hometown romance when we head back for the holidays.



The cities with the most matches were:



1. Baltimore

2. New York

3. Provo, UT (Salt Lake City)

4. Chicago

5. Boston

6. Minneapolis

7. Kansas City

8. Portland

9. Detroit

10. Seattle



Meanwhile, several cities experienced a huge increase in matches made over Thanksgiving weekend. Detroit topped the list with a 54% increase in matches, followed by Houston (43%) and Washington, D.C. (41%). According to Tinder, these increases might have something to do with the fact that people from the same hometown may have more in common.