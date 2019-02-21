Skip navigation!
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
9 Things That Will Make You More Of A Morning Person
Kimberly Truong
Feb 21, 2019
Sex Toys
30 Sex Toys That Are More Fun With A Partner
Kelsey Miller
Nov 30, 2018
Sex
Out Of Sexting Ideas? Try These
Kimberly Truong
Nov 14, 2018
Wellness
7 Warming Lubricants You Need In Your Life
Even if you feel like you don't really need to use lubricant, it can still add a lot to your sex life, whether that's sex with a partner or solo sex. And
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
What It Looks Like For Asian-American Women To Thrive
On one of the first fall weekends of the year, I found myself — laying on a yoga mat in a refurbished barn house in upstate New York, surrounded by 30
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
How To Revive A Dying Conversation
It's every introvert's worst nightmare — you're at a party where you don't know too many people, and you've latched onto someone who seems safe to talk
Kimberly Truong
Health
How To Get Over Someone — ASAP
Sure, time heals all wounds, but when you're going through a painful breakup, you just want time to move as quickly as it needs to for the heartbreak to
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
How To See The Gorgeous Meteor Shower Happening This Weekend
No weekend plans? No problem. There's going to be a meteor shower — and it'll be visible all weekend, so even if you do have last-minute plans, there'll
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
Meghan Markle Says Pregnancy Is "Like Having Jet Lag"
It's been a week for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Since announcing Meghan's pregnancy on Monday, they've have embarked on a tour of Australia, baked
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
Here's The Average Number Of Sexual Partners A Person Has In...
If you've ever been curious about people's average number of sexual partners, you now have your answer. According to a new survey from Superdrug, people's
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
These Self-Help Books Will Fix Your Life
As great as self-help books can be, they sometimes have a reputation for being cheesy, overly earnest, or unrealistically optimistic. While they may not
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
8 Flavored Lubes That Will Spice Up Your Sex Life
Even if you think you don't need to use lubricant, you might want to consider that it could add a lot to your sex life, whether you're using it for sex
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
Cardi B Says Giving Birth "Broke" Her Vagina
Childbirth may be a wonderful occurrence, but as Cardi B found, it definitely was harder than she thought it'd be. Cardi, who gave birth to her daughter
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
How To Get Someone Out Of Your Head
Have you ever found yourself unable to stop thinking about someone in your every waking moment? A new crush you can't stop Insta-stalking? The ex you
Kimberly Truong
Health
Ariana Grande Is Taking A Break From Social Media After Her Split...
Days after it was announced that she and Pete Davidson had broken up, Ariana Grande said that she would be saying "bye bye" to the internet for "just a
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
Lena Dunham Just Had Her Left Ovary Removed
On Tuesday, Lena Dunham had her left ovary removed after the scar tissue on the ovary caused her to experience worsening pain. In a post to her
Kimberly Truong
Health
How To Stay Awake When You're Falling Asleep On Your Desk
Whenever anyone politely asks me how I am, in addition to saying that I'm "great" to avoid wasting their time with my everyday gripes, I also usually
Kimberly Truong
Health
Why You Feel So Awkward When Someone Else Is Embarrassed
It's one thing to be embarrassed when you've done something awkward in front of people, like flub someone's name, or leave your fly open. But when someone
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
More Survivors Are Seeking Help After Christine Blasey Ford'...
The day after the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in which Dr. Christine Blasey Ford delivered a testimony about her sexual assault allegations against
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
Why Charlamagne Tha God Canceled His Upcoming Talk With Kanye West
Days after Kanye West's meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office, Charlamagne tha God announced that he has canceled a scheduled New York Times
Kimberly Truong
Health
How Safe Is It For Meghan Markle To Fly While Pregnant?
On Monday morning, Kensington Palace finally confirmed the rumors that yes, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant. The news came after Markle and
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
Why Some Are Calling Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Pregnanc...
On Monday morning, Kensington Palace announced that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant, and that she and Prince Harry are expecting a baby
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
Why We Need Rites & Rituals Around Miscarriage
As a psychologist, Jessica Zucker has spent her career sitting across from many women who've experienced miscarriage. "All the while, it was theoretical
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
Fyre Festival Founder's Lawyer Says He Had Undiagnosed Menta...
At last, the drama of Fyre Festival, otherwise known as the great music festival scam/disaster of 2017, seems to be at its end. On Thursday, Billy
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
Kanye West Says He Was Misdiagnosed With Bipolar Disorder
Months after candidly discussing his bipolar disorder diagnosis and referencing it on his album, Kanye West told Donald Trump that he was "misdiagnosed"
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
How Chronic Illnesses Can Affect Your Mental Health
After reportedly going through an "emotional breakdown" while in the hospital, Selena Gomez is seeking mental health treatment, according to People.
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
Lady Gaga Wrote A Powerful Essay About Fighting Suicide
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at
Kimberly Truong
Health
How To Confront A Depressed Friend Without Being A Jerk
It's already hard enough to hash things out with people when you have a problem with them. But if you're having a conflict with a friend who's struggling
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
Why People Stay In Abusive Relationships
When it comes to abusive relationships — whether it's physical, emotional, or any other form of domestic abuse — people often have one suggestion:
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
What To Know If You’re Worried That You Talk Too Much
Humans are social animals, and we wouldn't get anywhere without talking to each other — but if you've ever felt like you talk too much in social
Kimberly Truong
