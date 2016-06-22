14 Ways To Maintain Long-Distance Friendships

For all the talk about how to keep the flames burning during long-distance relationships, there's not nearly as much out there on how to maintain long-distance friendships.



But just because the romantic stakes aren't there in a friendship doesn't mean that these relationships don't also require work. After all, they're just as — if not even more — important. Where would you be without your squad?



Thankfully, due to modern technology (hello, Snapchat), staying in touch with friends in faraway places is becoming easier and easier. Despite what people might say about social media turning us all into zombies who ignore each other in favor of Instagram, it's undeniable that social networking has made it easier to keep up with people when you can't physically be near each other.



These days, friendship doesn't have to be defined by how often you get to see one another in person. Being far away from each other doesn't mean you can't stay close; it just means you might have to put some effort into making sure you catch up.



Ahead, we talked to 14 people about all the fun, creative ways they've kept in touch with their long-distance pals.