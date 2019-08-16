The world is a big place, and it feels even bigger when your best friend lives far away from you. When you first enter into a long distance friendship, it can feel like your life support is being taken away — and you have to relearn to keep breathing on your own. You miss your pal, your crutch, the Celeste to your Madeline, your Bachelor in Paradise watch partner... you get the point. Maybe you and your bestie are headed off to different colleges, maybe one of you got a new job, or maybe life has just taken you to separate parts of the country — or the world.
Whatever happens, you’ll get through it. The most important friendships are built to last, especially if you stay in contact with cards, phone calls, and occasional trips to see each other if you can swing it. In the meantime, you can find inspiration in these heartfelt quotes about long distance besties, how they make it work, and how it brings them together. Maybe you can send these to your bestie when they’re on your mind. Or you can riff off of one and come up with your own quote-worthy messages — after all, the sweetest sentiments are usually originals.