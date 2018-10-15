How Safe Is It For Meghan Markle To Fly While Pregnant?

On Monday morning, Kensington Palace finally confirmed the rumors that yes, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant.
The news came after Markle and Prince Harry touched down in Sydney for their international tour. The couple will travel to Australia and New Zealand for a 16-day tour of the commonwealth, and Royal reporter Emily Nash says they plan to attend the 76 engagements they have lined up for the trip.
Of course, travel can be a big part of Royal responsibilities — but how safe is it to fly while you're pregnant?
The short answer is that in general, it is safe for most pregnant people to fly. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), as long as you and your fetus are healthy, you can travel safely until you're 36 weeks pregnant.
Still, the Mayo Clinic points out that pregnant people may want to take precautions for their safety and comfort, such as walking up and down aisles during a flight to increase circulation, staying hydrated, and avoiding foods that might make you gassy.
It's also important to note that certain airlines can have strict rules for pregnant passengers. It depends on the airline carrier, but for example, United Airlines requires people who are 36 or more weeks pregnant to get a doctor's certificate clearing them to fly on a plane.
ACOG also says that the ideal time to travel is the middle of your pregnancy, between week 14 and week 28. The reasoning, they say, is that most common pregnancy problems happen in the first and third trimesters, and during the second, your energy usually returns, and morning sickness tends to fade out.
That being said, everyone is different, and if you're pregnant and gearing up for a trip, it's best to check in with your doctor.
