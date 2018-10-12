Story from Pop Culture

Meghan Markle Wore A Coat To The Wedding, Which Means She Must Be Pregnant, Right?

Maia Efrem
Photo: Gareth Fuller/WPA Pool/Getty Images.
Arriving to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were outside St. George's Chapel for a matter of moments. But in the amount of time it took the newlyweds to walk from their car and inside the chapel doors, viewers had decided the two were expecting a baby.
Decked out in long, royal blue, Givenchy coat, Twitter exploded with speculation over what, or who, Meghan was hiding under that coat of hers.
"I reckon #Meghan might be pregnant! It’s something about the way the coat is buttoned up," one user wrote, echoing the sentiment of many others.
Advertisement
Others offered up some very necessary sarcastic skepticism:
The rumors come on the heels of an UsWeekly report that claims Meghan and Harry, who have only been married for 146 days, are trying for a baby. “They both want a big family, at least three kids,” an anonymous source told the outlet. If the source is not Meghan, Harry, or the fly on their bedroom wall, it's safe to assume we can ignore them and concentrate on the duchess' many accomplishments, instead. Meghan has had public appearances and functions in the days leading up to the wedding, and no one made a peep about her looking pregnant when she wore a tight leather pencil skirt just last week.
For Meghan to be reduced to such an archaic model of womanhood is disappointing, but it's not surprising. An accomplished humanitarian long before she met Harry, Meghan can commiserate with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who has been riddled with pregnancy rumors from the moment she married Prince William. Or she can talk to every single female celebrity who has had paparazzi cameras zoom in on her belly. She can go further and relate to the rest of us commoners, who walk into social functions armed with a list of retorts for those nosy enough to ask these types of intimate questions.
Related Stories
Samantha Markle Shows Up To The Palace Uninvited
Who's In Meghan & Harry's Crew?
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Run Into His Ex
Whenever pregnancy rumors swirl around celebrities, a quote from Chrissy Teigen comes to mind. During a 2015 appearance on the now-canceled FABLIFE, Teigen opened up about her fertility journey with husband John Legend. “I can’t imagine being that nosy, like, ‘When are the kids coming?’ because who knows what somebody’s going through, who knows if somebody’s struggling?” she said, adding, "Anytime somebody asks me if I'm going to have kids, I'm like, 'One day you're going to ask that of the wrong girl, who is really struggling, and it's going to be really hurtful to them.'"
Perhaps Meghan is pregnant, but is taking time to keep the news to herself. Perhaps she and Harry are trying but are dealing with fertility issues, in which case all these rumors are bound to add stress and heartache to the newlyweds. Perhaps they don't want kids at all or would like to adopt or maybe just wait a little while longer. Perhaps it's cold in Windsor and she wanted to wear a stylish new coat. Maybe — actually definitely — it's nobody's business but hers.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series