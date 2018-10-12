Prince George & Princess Charlotte's Antics Stole The Show At The Royal Wedding

It's not often we get a snapshot of the future King of England picking his nose, or footage of a young princess gobbling up a crowd's attention, but here we are, at the second Royal Wedding of the year.
While Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were met with a flurry of applause outside of St. George's Chapel, it was the arrival of the diminutive bridal party for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding that had the crowd roaring. Charlotte, 3, reveled in the applause, eagerly waving at well-wishers, all before she was nearly blown away by strong winds. Not to be outdone by his younger sister, five-year-old George dug deep, deep in his nose while on camera.
Ahead, the sweetest and funniest moments from the smallest monarchs from the Royal Wedding.