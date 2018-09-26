A Prince George & Princess Charlotte Face For Every Mood

Meghan Markle's fairytale romance is dominating headlines, leaving other British royals waiting in the wings for their next moment in the sun. However, no Markle story could take away from our love and not-at-all worrisome obsession with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Like the newest generation of Kardashian-Jenner kids, the youngest royals are already pop culture icons in their own right. Prince George, the third in line for the throne, just celebrated his fifth birthday, mugging for the camera with his typically charming smile. And at only 3, Princess Charlotte steals the attention from the brides with every stint as a bridesmaid (she's had a few).
But don't let the cuteness fool you, photos of the two at official royal events show George and Charlotte are mischievous AF, much like your average toddler. They throw tantrums, make faux pas with world leaders, and straight up troll their parents. That's why the duo's facial expressions make the perfect emojis (roll with me here). It's only a matter of time before Prince Louis joins in on the fun.
Ahead, a George and Charlotte face for every mood and situation.