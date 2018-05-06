Story from Pop Culture

The First Photos Of Prince Louis Are Here — & Kate Took Them

Alejandra Salazar
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
Prince Louis’ adorable new photos are sweeping the internet.
The nearly two-week-old prince was photographed with his sister Princess Charlotte on her birthday (Her Royal Highness turned three on May 2). Charlotte is pictured kissing her baby brother’s forehead as he rests.
Kensington Palace shared the photo on Saturday, along with a portrait shot of the baby taken a little earlier on April 26. The public, predictably, went wild over baby Louis, with the photos racking up hundreds of thousands of comments and likes within less than 24 hours.
“‪The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday,” the caption read. Mom Kate Middleton was given photo cred, of course.
This isn’t the first time the royals have released adorable newborn sibling photos, either. Middleton and Prince William posted a similar photo of big brother Prince George with Charlotte when she was just born, also taken by Middleton.
These are the first photos of Louis since the public caught glimpses of him — sleeping, with his tiny fingers curled around the blankets — bundled up in Middleton’s arms right after he was born. Standing outside the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, Middleton and Prince William waved to the crowd, looking overjoyed — if just a little bit tired after, y’know, the miracle of birth — to welcome the latest addition to their family last month.
Prince Louis Arthur Charles was born on April 23, becoming fifth in line to the British throne after his grandfather, father, George, and Charlotte. His name — which, like with his siblings, caused great speculation — is likely a shout-out to his paternal great-grandfather Prince Philip’s side of the family, which has Germanic and Greek roots. (And along with generations of royals, the baby also shares his name with a certain British pop star...)
It’s been a busy few weeks for the royals, but we’re not done yet: next Saturday is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day. While Middleton is making it out to her brother-in-law’s wedding, Louis is reportedly staying home for the day and watching on TV — which, same.
