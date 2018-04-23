The First Photo Of The Royal Baby & His Tiny Fingers Is Here

It's a pretty good time to be a royal. The wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is fast approaching, Pippa Middleton is reportedly pregnant, and royal baby number three has finally entered the world. Despite the fact that the birth happened just this morning, proud mother Kate Middleton has already taken to the steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, in central London to show off the newest addition to her and Prince William's family.
Weighing 8 lbs 7 oz, the as-yet-unnamed baby was almost entirely bundled up, even in the pleasant 60 degree London weather. What we did glimpse, however, was a happy, healthy little nose and a few very curious fingers as Middleton held the newborn close while waving to the crowd. Have not yet seen any evidence of toes, but I assume they're all set, too.
"Welcome to the family," the official Kensington account posted on Instagram, alongside another photo of the happy family. "Thank you everyone for your kind wishes." You're welcome!
Now, Middleton can sit back and let all eyes be on Markle as she prepares to enter in to one of the world's most famous families — and there's a lot of preparation. She's had to alter her entire beauty routine, and also decided to get baptized and confirmed in the Church of England. As for the rest of her royal life, Markle might just be looking at her future. If she and Prince Harry decide to have children, she, too, could end up giving birth in the middle of the night, only to be rushed into hair and makeup and plopped in front of a million cameras...so let's just take things one step at a time.
